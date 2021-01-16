HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has approved a temporary waiver allowing pharmacists licensed by the Department of State to order and administer the COVID-19 vaccines even without a physician’s order once they become available to the public.
Including pharmacists to the group of health care professionals allowed to administer the COVID-19 vaccines expands options for Pennsylvanians to be immunized once the vaccine is widely available from the federal government.
Some Pennsylvania pharmacies have entered into previous arrangements with physicians to receive reimbursement for flu shots and other vaccinations.
The press release reads that many pharmacies, however, do not have arrangements with physicians, and even those that do don’t have time to incorporate the COVID-19 vaccines into that relationship.
“We are working on ways to increase access to the vaccine, and pharmacists already play an important role in making sure Pennsylvanians are protected,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Pennsylvanians continue to play an essential role in preventing the spread of COVID-19 by masking up, washing up and socially distancing.”
This new waiver would allow pharmacists to order and administer the COVID-19 vaccines without such a provider agreement. It only currently applies to COVID-19 vaccines for the duration of the Governor’s Disaster Emergency Declaration plus 90 days.
Pharmacists who have had certain training and other requirements can obtain permission to administer injectable medications, biologicals and immunizations. Once a pharmacist has that authorization, they can administer any immunization, including the COVID-19 vaccines, to recipients of 18 years or older.
“Pharmacists, as well as pharmacy interns and technicians, are critical partners in the commonwealth’s plan to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine,” Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar said. “Many Pennsylvanians will go to their local pharmacy for vaccination. This waiver will enable pharmacies to offer the COVID-19 vaccines without a physician’s order.”
