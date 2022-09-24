These Pa. voters haven’t missed a single November election for at least 50 years

PA Local spoke to more than a dozen of Pennsylvania’s Hall of Fame voters from geographically and politically diverse corners of the state.

 For Spotlight PA/Amanda Berg
SpotlightPA_black_forUpdates-01.png

HARRISBURG — Gareth Biser of Gettysburg hasn’t missed a November election since he cast his first vote for a presidential contender named Dwight Eisenhower in 1956.