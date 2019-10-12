'They are kids'

Last week, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported its first confirmed death related to vaping along with multiple confirmed lung injury cases and several more that are under investigation.
With that came a recommendation that people avoid vaping as investigations continue regarding the risks of these products.
At Guthrie, Dr. Mohammed Aziz, chief of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine, says cases of pneumonitis, or general lung inflammation, are being treated more with the younger generations as vaping has become popular. Some injuries can be temporary, but others can have more permanent effects.
“Lungs don’t heal quickly. It’s like when you burn something, it gets a little scarred. They don’t heal quickly. They take their time,” he warned.
According to Aziz, the generation that’s most likely to vape can span as young as 15 or into their early 30s. They know that cigarettes are bad, but look at vaping as a safe alternative that is also cool to do, “which is absolutely not true.” A big part of the risk is in the fact that it’s easy to add different substances to vaping oil — and youth can be eager to experiment.
“Some of them are smoking over the counter pills, some of them are crushing Vicodin and want to inhale that,” he explained. “Those are molecules that are not made for inhaling. Those are powder in an oil and are very crudely mixed, so you can imagine when these things go into a lung. It’s like a lot of silica, and it (the lung) just flares up.”
“The sickest patient that has come to us, they tried vaping weed. They crushed the weed, they put it in the oil, they shook it …” he added.
The oil itself can also lead to lung injury, especially as younger people without much money to spend look to cheaper alternatives that can break down more easily under a heating element and, once in the lungs, can cause inflammation and lipoid pneumonia. Aziz added that the type of vaporizer used can also play a role, as well as other factors.
According to the Department of Health, symptoms of a potential lung injury can include cough, shortness of breath, chest pain, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, fatigue, fever, or weight loss. Officials urged people to seek medical help if they are experiencing any of these symptoms.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that as of Tuesday, 1,299 people have sustained lung injuries from e-cigarettes or vaping from 49 states, the District of Columbia, and one U.S. territory, while 26 deaths have been confirmed in 21 states.
“We are seeing these patients come in with difficulty breathing. And when we do the chest X-rays and CT scan of their chest, it looks like they are full of junk,” he explained. “That’s the best layman term I can use. For our practical purposes, it seems like they have severe pneumonia in both lungs, but more of a problem is their oxygen levels are really low.”
While oxygen is important to the human body in general, Aziz said it is especially important for youth, and impeding oxygenation of the brain through regular vaping can impact their psychological make-up.
“Whenever we see (these lung injury cases), we think of our kids,” he said. “They are kids. They are the new generation.”
When it comes to prevention, Aziz said there is plenty of responsibility to go around, but parents should be at the front lines and, in this age of information, people need to educate themselves.
“We as parents have the responsibility, and the younger generation, those who don’t do this have the responsibility of telling their friends, ‘You might get sick. This is your life that you are playing with.’ I think each one of us, we are in the habit of blaming each other and mostly the government gets blamed or the industry gets blamed — and I agree that they have a big role to play — but they aren’t the only culprit,” he said.
