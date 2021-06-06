Animal Care Sanctuary and the Troy American Legion Riders Post 49 held their Third Annual Paws For A Cause Benefit Ride on Saturday.
The motorcyclists rode through the Endless Mountains to benefit the no-kill animal shelter.
Registration for the event took place from 9 to 9:45 a.m. at the Troy Vets Club and was followed by the riders taking off around 10 a.m.
Around 50 riders arrived at Animal Care Sanctuary in East Smithfield around 2 p.m.
The sanctuary’s staff served the riders a lunch of hamburgers and hot dogs under tents that were set up for the hot and sunny 90 degree weather.
Around 2:30 p.m., tours of the sanctuary were conducted for the riders.
Ellen Feldman, the board president of the Animal Care Sanctuary, is passionate about animal rescue and takes pride in her work.
While raising money was one goal, Feldman said that raising awareness of the sanctuary and their services was just as important.
“This event is about linking us with people who believe in what we do,” she said.
Feldman said awareness can get the community engaged and inspire them to visit the facility, adopt animals, and use their services that other shelters don’t have.
“We have this beautiful clinic with veterinarians on staff that also help stray animals and we provide affordable spay and neuter,” she said. “We also offer pet food pantries for people who cannot afford it.”
The Animal Care Sanctuary has existed for 54 years, according to Feldman, and in that time they have always been and still remain a no-kill sanctuary.
Bob Calkins, road captain for the Troy American Legion Riders Post 49, said he got involved when Feldman approached him three years ago to do a fundraiser.
Calkins is a military veteran who served during the Persian Gulf War.
He said the benefit ride does a good job highlighting both organizations and their causes.
“I spend a full day mapping the route we are going to take and I make the Facebook posts for the events, so it’s a passion,” said Calkins.
Calkins said he does the benefit ride due to his love of animals. He has a 9-year-old golden retriever, German shepherd mix named Dozer that he got from the Bradford County Humane Society seven years ago as a rescue dog.
“He lives up to his name by barreling into everything all the time,” he said.
Calkins feels the rides are necessary to remind people to help and provide for the sanctuary and its animals with donations of money, food, supplies, or adoptions.
Calkins also wants future riders to know the benefits of registering for the event.
“For the last three years, if one of our riders adopts, we refund their registration fee to help offset the cost,” he said.
Johnny Williams, the media coordinator for the Animal Care Sanctuary, said the event had been perfect in terms of weather, responses from the public, and the participation of the American Legion Riders.
“We are very grateful for their support and we want to continue to reach out to as many people as we can,” he said.
According to Williams, the sanctuary currently has about 120 cats and 30 dogs.
Williams is hopeful that the event signals a return to normalcy after the pandemic and that people will start visiting again.
A new clinic and kennel was finished in October of last year, but the opening was delayed due to the pandemic.
“This feels like a reawakening of the community,” he said. “We have all been hiding away for over a year, so this event makes it feel like a community again.”
Animal Care Sanctuary is holding a golf tournament and fundraiser on June 25 at the Tioga Gold Club in Nichols, New York.
Future rides that the Troy American Legion Riders will take part in include the Fifth Annual Bradford County Veterans Memorial Park Fundraiser on July 24, the Benefit Ride For Pennsylvania’s Homeless Veterans on Aug. 1 and the Troy Volunteer Fire Department Benefit Ride on Sept. 18.
