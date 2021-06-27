SAYRE BOROUGH — The Sayre Business Association held their third annual Street Fair on Desmond Street in downtown Sayre on Saturday.
Performances were conducted on the main stage and on the street as attendees gathered together to experience the various shows.
Zen Den Yoga and Wellness Center performed an outdoor yoga demonstration
Duke of Earl with Russ Keene performed at 10:30 a.m. while country musician Don Streeter performed at 1 p.m.
The Pay Taggerty Dance Studio’s child performers conduct various dances for their excited parents in the crowd to see.
“They haven’t performed in a long time so we invited them to entertain us,” said Melanie Stratton, the vice president of the Sayre Business Association and owner of Doggie ‘Doos Boutique and Barkery.
While the day started out windy, it tempered down and became sunny as crowds grew and people walked from vendor to vendor buying cookies, treats, jewelry, crafts and other goods.
“We are glad to be here and see people supporting our Sayre community, local businesses, dancers and young entrepreneurs,” said Stratton.
The Sayre Borough Police Department had a tent set up for kids to get fingerprinted and leave with giveaways like bracelets and pencils.
Sayre Borough Police Officer Nikki Hoffman said the event brought in a good crowd and she fingerprinted around 30 kids by noon.
She said events like this are always good for kids to interact with police officers.
SBA Treasurer Gloria Firestine said that it was a busy day getting everything set up but the work paid off after talking to happy vendors about their good sales.
Fierstein is also the co-owner of Around Again Consignment and she said an event like this is good for sparking community interest in local stores like hers.
LizAnn McEwen is the owner of Body Delights by LizAnn in Waverly and she was there to sell and promote her handmade products like face wash, bug spray and goat’s milk soap.
McEwen said she was an investment banker in New York City for 20 years before deciding to move to Waverly with her husband to set up the shop.
Kurt Priester, owner of the Kurt’ smoking Whoopie! bakery, said sales for his baked goods were great and he was happy about the turnout.
Cub Scout Pack 4019 sold smoked snack sticks to raise money for their pack.
T-n-S Crafty Creations displayed their crafts at a booth which displayed coffee cups and handmade woodcrafts of miniature picnic tables and American flag iconography.
Vanessa Reed, the owner of The Honey Bean, had a table set up where she sold her business’ cupcakes and cookies which she said sold very well.
Grant McKean was there to advocate for suicide awareness and prevention and had a booth to promote the 6th Annual Valley Walk Against Suicide on Sept. 11.
The event was also held in conjunction with the Sayre Historical Society’s Railroad Heritage Day on Lehigh Ave.
All proceeds of the event go to the Sayre Business Association to advance their mission of promoting Sayre local businesses.
