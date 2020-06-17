Third-party options being explored for Sayre's custodians, cafeteria staff

SAYRE — The Sayre Area School District will be weighing the possibility of outsourcing cafeteria and custodial staff following school board approval Monday. However, the move wasn’t without some concerns from those in attendance.
“I think that will be a big mistake,” head custodian Richard Satterlee told school board members and administration. “You’re never going to find anybody who is as dedicated to this school, to the kids in this school, as I am and these people right here.”
Another resident, speaking before the vote, said she understood the draw of potential costs savings, but questioned whether they would be enough savings to warrant other impacts, such as a higher employee turnover, as seen with substitute staffing once that had been outsourced to Employment Staffing Services.
“These cafeteria workers know the students by name,” she added. “They become a safe, friendly, familiar face to the individual students. I’m certain they recognize changes in the students’ behavior or home life, kind of like a teacher might, which proves critical to ensuring the students’ success within our district. Most of us — I know I can — remember a few of our own cafeteria workers from our school days.”
“We are just currently investigating our options with what’s in the school code,” Superintendent Jill Daloisio said, although she couldn’t say much else due to the ongoing negotiations.
Monday’s meeting also featured a year-long contract renewal with Employment Staffing Services for faculty and support staff substitutions, although some shared concerns about the substitute shortages that have been seen with the service.
According to Daloisio, the district has looked at other services, but these services are currently unable to provide substitutes locally unless they can partner with multiple area school districts. With a one-year agreement, Daloisio said the district can continue looking for other options.
School board Vice President Ron Cole said during a fall conference, school officials met with at least six or seven different substitute providers, but “there just isn’t anyone who wants to come up our way.”
School board member Donald Skerpon challenged the administration to find an alternative that would be more beneficial to the district during the next school year.
“I don’t know what that is, if we have to reach out in a different way, if we have to get creative,” he said, “but this is a big burden for the administrative team and the students. We need to look at it.”
One idea, Skerpon suggested, could be to look at the money being spent on ESS and seeing if there is a way to attract retired professionals from companies like Lockheed Martin or DuPont. Cole, who is also the Pennsylvania School Boards Association Section 3 advisor, noted that tax breaks for these individuals could be used as a recruiting tool.
“The impact on the students is at the heart of it,” said school board member Erin Wayman. “They are in an auditorium or cafeteria all day because we are only 80% filled.”
In addition, the school board Monday approved a $19.3 million general fund budget for the 2020-2021 school year, which includes a 1.5% property tax increase. Under the increase, the district’s millage will be at 54.86, or $5.486 per $100 of assessed valuation.
As Claypool previously presented, the district’s budget was helped through agreements with professional staff and several administrators to hold off on pay increases, as well as the district’s bond refinancing.
Daloisio was also grateful to Gov. Tom Wolf for budgeting education for 12 months despite the rest of the state falling under six-month stop-gap budgeting due to COVID-19.
“Barry and I are in constant communication about the budget and making sure that we are focused on the students here at Sayre and the spending that is occurring, and adjusting as needed as new information comes in,” she said.
Funding through the CARES Act and one other federal source will be tied in with students, Daloisio said. This includes expanding technology in order to connect every student in the case of another closure or for teachers to use as another resource in the classroom.
“We want to make sure the funding that we do receive help us with taking care of the expenses that we took in due to COVID-19,” she added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.