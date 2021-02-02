Thirty-eight new cases of COVID-19 and one new related death in Bradford County (free to read)

There were 38 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 one new related death reported in Bradford County over the weekend, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
There were eight more probable cases.
The county saw an increase in 111 confirmed cases of the virus in the past week.
In the past two weeks, the county saw an increase in 272 confirmed cases.
Monday’s update from the department brought Bradford County to 3,358 confirmed cases and 69 deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. Twenty-nine of the related deaths in the county have been confirmed to be represented by residents of long-term care facilities.
So far in the pandemic, 300 of the county’s confirmed cases of the virus have been represented by residents of long-term care facilities and 75 have been represented by staff of these facilities.
The DOH reported a two-day statewide increase of 6,839 additional confirmed cases from Sunday to Monday, bringing the total of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania to 846,078.
There had been 21,687 COVID-19 related deaths in Pennsylvania as of Monday’s update from the DOH.
According to The COVID-19 Dashboard, 3,153 Bradford County residents had received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccines and 859 had received both doses.
The Early Warning Monitoring Dashboard update released Monday showed Bradford County at a percent-positivity of 9.6%. This showed a decrease from last week’s data which showed the county at 11.6%.
Tioga County showed a slight decrease with a percent-positivity at 6.6% from 6.7% last week. Other neighboring counties Susquehanna (13.1%), Wyoming (10.7%), Sullivan (13.8%), and Lycoming (10.4%) saw slight increases in percent-positivity.
The dashboard update showed the statewide percent-positivity at 9.3% and reported 63 counties, including Bradford, with substantial transmission status.
Clarion, Indiana, and Tioga counties were at the moderate level of transmission and Cameron County was at the low level of transmission, according to the DOH.
“We continue to see a positive pattern of decreased case numbers, statewide positivity and decrease in counties with substantial transmission, but we know COVID-19 still remains a threat in our communities,” Gov. Tom Wolf said. “We need to stay the course and unite in the COVID-19 fight. Please wear a mask, wash your hands, practice social distancing and avoid gatherings. Together, we can unite against this dangerous virus and keep our friends and loved ones safe.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.