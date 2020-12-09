The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 34 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Bradford County on Tuesday.
The new cases marked 1,906 confirmed cases of the virus in the county since March.
Since last week, the county has seen an increase in 220 confirmed cases.
There was a jump in eleven new probable cases from Monday to Tuesday.
Probable cases are either someone who meets the clinical criteria for COVID-19 and/or demonstrates epidemiologic evidence which determines the risk of infection before testing positive, according to the DOH.
There was not an increase in related deaths reported in the county. The number of related deaths in Bradford County remained at 44 with 26 being represented by long-term care facility residents.
The DOH website posted an alert on the homepage on Tuesday which read that COVID-19 was “at an all-time high.”
“It’s more important than ever to wear a mask, keep your distance, and download the COVID Alert PA app,” the alert read.
Hospitals are at a critical point during this statewide surge in cases in the weeks following Thanksgiving.
Governor Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine stressed the importance of following COVID-19 safety guidelines to keep cases down and avoid overwhelming hospitals during Monday’s live update.
There were 5,421 Pennsylvanians hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Tuesday’s update from the DOH. Of that number, 1,115 COVID-19 patients were in the ICU.
There was an increase in 121 COVID-19 patients in Pennsylvania hospitals from Monday to Tuesday. Eight of those new hospitalized patients were being treated in the ICU.
The DOH confirmed 10,170 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 from across the state through midnight on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 436,614.
There were also 169 new related deaths reported to the department, marking 11,542 total deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Pennsylvania.
Gov. Wolf advised Pennsylvanians to stay at home as much as possible and only be around members of one’s household during the live latest update on Monday.
If one must leave home, the DOH requires masks/face coverings and social distancing for the safety of all Pennsylvanians during this ongoing surge in cases of COVID-19.
