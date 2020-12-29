Thirty-seven new confirmed cases of COVID-19, one new death in Bradford County on Monday (free to read)

Monday’s update from the Pennsylvania Department of Health said there were 37 new confirmed cases and one new related death in Bradford County.
The increase brought the county to 2,535 confirmed cases and 52 related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic with 29 confirmed to be residents of long-term care facilities.
The update came with three more probable cases, meaning someone who meets the clinical criteria for COVID-19 and/or demonstrates epidemiologic evidence which determines the risk of infection before testing positive, according to the DOH.
There were 5,905 Pennsylvanians hospitalized with COVID-19, with 1,145 of those COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 747 on a ventilator.
Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said during a live COVID-19 update streamed on Monday that 72,762 healthcare workers had been vaccinated with either the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines statewide.
This week, 58 hospitals in Pennsylvania are expecting to receive 17,775 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 26,100 doses of the Moderna vaccine.
Dr. Levine noted that the vaccination process will take time as it depends on the allotments from the federal government. While Pennsylvanians wait until there’s enough of the vaccine to distribute to the public, she recommends they wash their hands regularly and wear masks/face coverings whenever leaving home.
“It’s very important to avoid large and small gatherings,” Dr. Levine said, “As we approach New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, we cannot let our guard down. We must stay the course and continue to work together and stand united to stop the spread of COVID-19.”
Dr. Levine said that the Wolf Administration has no plans to change the current mitigation efforts and that facilities like gyms and indoor dining at restaurants will be permitted to open as of 8 a.m. on Jan. 4, 2021.
“As Dr. Fauci has been talking about, public health authorities are concerned about travel during the holidays and these gatherings and we want to make sure that the current plateau and the even decreases we’ve been seeing continues in the New Year,” Dr. Levine said.
The Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard data released Monday showed a slightly lowered state percent-positivity of 15.1% from 15.82% last week.
Bradford County saw its lowest percent-positivity in weeks at 15.3%. Last week’s dashboard data said 16.9% and two weeks ago the county was at 15.7%.
(Percent positivity means the percent of all coronavirus tests performed that actually come back positive.)
Wyoming (10.5%) and Lycoming (21.4%) counties also reported lower rates of percent-positivity, while neighboring counties Susquehanna (14.7%), Sullivan (6.0%), Tioga (17.5%) reported slight increases in percent-positivity rates.
All 67 counties in Pennsylvania were once again at substantial transmission status.
“This is the second consecutive week that we see a decrease in percent positivity, providing us with data that our efforts to reduce and mitigate the spread are working,” Governor Wolf said, “Although this is encouraging, we need to stay the course in our fight against COVID-19. We need Pennsylvanians to continue efforts to stay safe, stay home as much as possible, wear a mask when out of our homes, and avoid gatherings with those outside our households.”
