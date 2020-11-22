Thirty-two more confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in Bradford County on Saturday according to the update from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
There were 50 new cases reported from Thursday to Friday and 52 new cases reported from Wednesday to Thursday.
The DOH has reported 1,457 total confirmed cases in Bradford County since March.
The travel mitigation order issued to the public at midnight on Friday as well as the stricter mask/face covering mandate reflects the surge in COVID-19 cases in local counties and the state.
The numbers of confirmed and probable cases had been rising for weeks until Saturday’s update which reflects a decrease in probable cases from 171 reported on Friday to 169 reported on Saturday.
Probable cases are either someone who meets the clinical criteria for COVID-19 and/or demonstrates epidemiologic evidence which determines the risk of infection before testing positive, according to the DOH.
Michelle Shedden, chief clerk among the Bradford County Commissioners, announced to the public on Saturday that all staff members that were tested after exposure to the virus last week received negative COVID-19 results and that they will return to their office on Monday morning.
The DOH confirmed 6,778 new confirmed positive cases as of midnight on Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 302,564.
This week, the department received 400,253 tests and 41,399 of them came back as positive COVID-19 cases. According to Saturday’s report, there were 58,950 test results reported to the department by 10 p.m. on Friday.
