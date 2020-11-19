Thirty-two new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bradford County (free to read)

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 32 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Bradford County on Wednesday, bringing the county total to 1,332 since March.
The department had reported 63 new confirmed cases on Tuesday. The county has seen daily increases like these for weeks as the state and country undergo the fall surge of the virus.
Bradford County had 22 more probable cases on Wednesday, jumping from 139 probable cases throughout the pandemic as of Tuesday’s update to 161.
There were five more confirmed cases represented by nursing home and personal care facility residents and six new deaths within those facilities. The number of cases among staff has stayed the same at 52 and hasn’t seen an increase since last Wednesday.
The increase of four new COVID-19 related deaths in the county from Sunday’s report from the DOH appear to be represented by that recent increase in deaths within those facilities.
The county has currently seen 29 COVID-19 related deaths with 21 confirmed to be from these facilities.
Bradford County Manor Administrator Jim Shadduck said that the manor hasn’t reported another confirmed case among residents since Nov. 6 and the last confirmed case among staff was on Nov. 3.
“It stopped as soon as it started,” Shadduck said, “We’re on the other side of it here.”
The manor reported in Wednesday’s update that 55 out of 56 employees who are considered recovered from COVID-19 are back to work. Shadduck said that the remaining employee is recovered and healthy and is only quarantining at home with her children as they’re preparing to return to in-person schooling.
There were 98 residents at the manor who were considered recovered from COVID-19 at the time of the update with 120 total cases among residents since the beginning of the pandemic.
According to Wednesday’s update from the DOH there were 6,339 additional confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 received up until midnight, bringing the statewide total to 281,852.
The DOH said that masks/face coverings are required at all businesses and whenever leaving home, and that they are crucial to stopping the spread of COVID-19.
