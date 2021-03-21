On March 13, 2020, Gov. Tom Wolf announced that Pennsylvania’s schools would be shutting down for two weeks, and were to return with remote learning for the remaining school year in an attemt to curb the spread of COVID-19. This forced school districts to scramble to make the best of an unprecedented situation.
When districts entered the 2020-2021 school year, they were more prepared for remote learning. However, teachers and administrators still faced many challenges.
Towanda Elementary Principal Susan Higley interviewed two teachers about the new look of local education in the 2020-2021 school year, which was recorded and presented to the Towanda School Board recently.
“This has definitely been the most challenging year ever,” sixth grade science teacher Amy Schultz told Higley. “A lot of times I felt like I was a brand new teacher, and this is my 16th year teaching, because I felt like I had to re-learn everything that I had to do. I had to put it in a completely different format from what I was used to teaching. Also ... science is very hands on and I do a lot of group work. This year I was not able to do that.”
Third grade teacher Elizabeth Maurer said teachers already wear many hats in their profession. With the challenges of COVID-19, they had to put on a few more as they’ve tried to establish connections with both students in the classroom and those learning remotely via Zoom, plan for those who could be quarantined on short notice by adapting their lessons for a virtual medium, and troubleshoot the issues that can present themselves with the use of technology.
“You start a Zoom session while you have a classroom full of kids who are also ready to start class in person. You’re going to have a lot of tech issues, no matter how much you think you’re prepared, how much you think the students are prepared. There’s just things in technology that can arise and go wrong so you’re also troubleshooting. Thankfully, we have a wonderful IT deparmtent, we have a lot of resources. But it’s a lot of on-the-spot problem solving that you’re not used to, so you’re trying to keep your classroom engaged while trying to keep the online learners engaged and trying to make sure they get what they need as well.”
Teachers like Schultz have had to carry their technology and other teaching materials from classroom to classroom so that students who change classes aren’t repeatedly crowding the hallways. That means repeatedly plugging in and unplugging technology, making sure it works each time, and being unable to work on future lessons while students are busy since they aren’t at their “home base.”
“The students have had to learn new systems while they are learning content, which is difficult – and teachers are basically the same,” Schultz said. “They have to learn all of these online programs and take what they normall do the hands-on way in our classrooms and convert them to something that is able to be done virtually through the computers. Basically, for me, that means taking every little piece of paper or actiity that I do and figuring out a way to upload it into Schoology so that the kids at home can access that same information.”
Coming into the new school year, Maurer said she was most afraid of all of the new things she would have to remember and the new guidelines she had to follow, but said everyone has come together to figure things out, from office staff communicating when students would need to work remotely to the IT department and other teachers stepping in when a teacher needed to quarantine.
“It’s just an inconvenient thing for everybody, but I feel we’ve really rallied together to make that work,” Maurer said.
“But the kids, I must say, have really risen to the occassion,” she added. “I’m proud of them.”
