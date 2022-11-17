This Pennsylvania county ran out of paper on Election Day. Now the district attorney is investigating.

A sign urging people to “vote here” on Election Day 2022.

 For Spotlight PA/Amanda Berg
An Election Day paper shortage in one Pennsylvania county that led poll workers to turn away some voters is now under investigation.