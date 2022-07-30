TROY — It’s not everyday a national act comes to town and performs live, but Troy Fair attendees had themselves a treat Thursday evening.
Country music duo Thompson Square sang on the Lower Meadow Pavilion Stage at the 146th Troy Fair. Keifer and Shawna Thompson gave a passionate performance and demonstrated why they are one of country music’s most charming and endearing singers. The husband and wife have a combined ten chart singles on the Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay charts, including No. 1 hits such as “Are You Gonna Kiss Me or Not” and “If I Didn’t Have You.”
Stormy weather threatened the venue with heavy rainfall around 4:30 p.m., but the audience endured and were determined to wait it out to see the concert. Like a miracle, the rains stopped around 5:30 just moments before the Thompsons walked onto the stage to huge applause.
“I’m sorry we brought the rain,” Shawna joked. “It’s terrible, but I knew you guys needed it, so maybe it was a blessing.”
During the event, they performed favorites like “Glass” and new ones like “It’s Why We Pray.” The couple also had what Shawna called an “80s moment” by covering a country rendition of Eurythmics’ 1983 hit song, “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This).”
“We always like doing acoustic shows because we like to tell you how the songs came about,” Keifer said. “We love songwriters and the songwriting process.”
The two have been married for 23 years and they discussed how their relationship and musical partnership started. Both moved to Nashville around 1996 with dreams of becoming professional musicians. They met at the Nashville Nightlife as she was sitting at the bar and he walked in.
“I noticed him because he was fresh from Oklahoma, he had his cowboy hat on and starch wrangler jeans,” Shawna said.
He introduced himself to her and asked her if she wanted to play a game of pool.
“I didn’t tell him that my daddy owned a pool hall when I was a kid,” Shawna said. “I beat him that night and we have been together ever since.”
They spoke about how they have taken a break from music for the past few years to start their family. Their son Cooper was born in 2016.
“That was super important to us and we wanted all of our attention to be directed towards our awesome son who’s here tonight,” Shawna said.
The couple performed “A Love Like This,” which holds significant meaning to them.
“[Keifer] came home with this song and played it for me and I immediately started crying,” Shanwa said. “He used the heartbeat from my last sonogram of Cooper’s little heartbeat and put it into the song, so this will always be super special for us.”
A funny moment occurred when the song was interrupted by an announcement for Thursday night’s bull ride. Keifer stopped playing and had a puzzled yet joking expression that made the audience laugh.
He joked that he bet the fair didn’t do that to country singer Travis Tritt who performed the previous night. Keifer proceeded to say that he loves Tritt, whom is one of their favorite artists.
They loved interacting with the crowd and getting them involved in the musical act too. Keifer would sing half of a lyric and have the left side of the audience sing the rest. When he joked that it wasn’t the best singing he’s heard, the audience erupted in laughter. Shawna joked that she had the party people on her side of the pavilion and got them to sing as well. She stated that she wanted people to hear them all the way from Woody’s Country Store.
The duo love to have fun and were all smiles throughout the concert. Their music is their bond and passion, and it shows through their live performance.
Thompson Square is now on tour through October with their new single, “Country In My Soul.”
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.