TROY — It’s not everyday a national act comes to town and performs live, but Troy Fair attendees had themselves a treat Thursday evening.

Country music duo Thompson Square sang on the Lower Meadow Pavilion Stage at the 146th Troy Fair. Keifer and Shawna Thompson gave a passionate performance and demonstrated why they are one of country music’s most charming and endearing singers. The husband and wife have a combined ten chart singles on the Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay charts, including No. 1 hits such as “Are You Gonna Kiss Me or Not” and “If I Didn’t Have You.”

