Thousands of homeowners still at risk as Pa. alleges improper denials, delays in mortgage relief

Pennsylvania received $350 million in federal aid for mortgage relief. The Pennsylvania Homeowner Assistance Fund opened in February 2022.

HARRISBURG —The state agency overseeing Pennsylvania’s troubled mortgage relief program has leveled a slew of new accusations against the private contractor originally hired to run it as thousands of homeowners remain stuck in limbo and at risk of further financial harm.