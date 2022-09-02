Thousands of Pa. nursing home workers may strike despite $600M for care in state budget

Gov. Tom Wolf, flanked by advocates for nursing home operators and workers, in July celebrated the $600 million investment in long-term care facilities.

HARRISBURG — Months after the state approved hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars to bolster caregiving in nursing homes, thousands of nurses, health aides, and other support staff may soon go on strike over how two for-profit companies plan to use the money.