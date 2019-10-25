Law enforcement is investigating an incident of a threat of violence found on Thursday at Troy High School.
In a Community Advisory Bulletin released by the district Thursday afternoon, the district stated that Troy High School administration was notified of a threat for Friday, Oct. 25 that was written on the wall of a restroom in the high school.
The bulletin stated that “the writing appeared to be a cry for help and not a specific threat” but that “all threats are taken seriously and investigated fully” and law enforcement was notified immediately and conducted an investigation with Troy administration.
Additional law enforcement will be at Troy High School on Friday, according to the bulletin, which also urged guardians to speak with students about “the seriousness of making any type of threat regarding school violence whether on or off school property.”
“All threats regarding our schools will be taken seriously and may lead to significant disciplinary and legal action. We encourage parents and students to contact us with information, questions, or concerns. It is our primary duty to keep our students safe,” the bulletin read.
Troy Superintendent Amy Martell stated that Canton Area School District and the Old Shoe Game were in no way related to the threat.
Individuals are asked to contact the Troy Administration Building with any questions at (570) 297-2750.
