Threat of violence found at Troy High

TROY — A threat of violence was found at Troy Jr./Sr. High School Monday, making two in less than a month.
The Troy Area School District website posted a notification of the threat, which stated that administration at the high school was told that a written threat of violence was found in building around 9:15 a.m.
“The threat assessment team was convened, law enforcement was notified immediately, and an investigation was conducted. We are confident that we have identified the student who wrote the threat. The student is being addressed and appropriate action is being taken by law enforcement and the school district,” the post stated.
Another written threat of violence was found on Troy School District grounds on Jan. 27, that time located in the Commons Building.
After the written threat was found on Jan. 27, Troy administration stated that it had been investigated and appeared to be “attention seeking and not substantive.”
