Threat of violence with political endorsement found at Troy High School

TROY — Another threat of violence, this time with the addition of political commentary, was found at Troy High School on Monday.
An announcement made on Troy’s website and social media pages on Monday evening from High School Principal Dan Brenner stated that a threat of violence, as well as a “political endorsement,” was found written on the wall of a boy’s bathroom in the high school at the end of the day on March 9.
Brenner’s published comment said that the district is investigating the incident and that the “any pertinent additional details” will be shared “as they emerge.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.