Two Bradford County school districts have celebrated nationally recognized alumni this week as former students of both Troy and Northeast Bradford FFA chapters were awarded American FFA Degrees.
To earn the American FFA Degree, which is the highest award achievable in America’s National FFA Organization, students must dedicate at least 540 hours to agriculture education, have earned a State FFA degree, completed at least 50 hours of community service, invested both money and time outside of class into agricultural projects and more.
Troy alumni Corey Davis and Courtney Wilcox and Adam Cole, a Northeast Bradford graduate, were honored as 2020 American FFA Degree recipients.
Northeast Bradford FFA Advisor Brian Pifer stated that Cole is the fourth member of Northeast Bradford’s FFA chapter to receive the award since 1986.
“The award is a testament to the commitment, diligence and hard work while serving as an example to other members as to what can be accomplished through agriculture education and the FFA,” Pifer commented. “Adam is well prepared from his involvement in FFA while he continues his education in the College of Agriculture at The Pennsylvania State University to meet any challenge in his future.”
Cole explained that he earned his American FFA Degree through working on his uncle’s dairy farm, McCloe Pond Farm in Laceyville, and learned far more than simply how to milk cows along the way.
“I’ve learned a lot about resilience, how to get knocked down and get back up and keep moving,” he said. “I’ve done a lot of hard work, a lot of blood, sweat and tears at the farm and that sort of idea to not give up and to keep moving forward and to find that passion to keep driving definitely applies to my real life.”
Cole stated that while his time in FFA has directly impacted his future career choice, he believes agricultural education is a key component in any student’s learning regardless of if they are interested in agriculture careers or not as the industry offers opportunities beyond farming and is crucial in every citizen’s life.
“FFA is super important for any kid because it’s more than just working on the farm or milking cows or raising animals and doing crop work, it’s the science, it’s communication, it’s leadership,” he relayed.
Cole noted that especially during the COVID-19 pandemic agriculture professionals have been working to develop new ways to produce and market food to meet supply demands.
“It really comes back from the desire to work in that industry and I think FFA definitely brings that together,” he said. “it definitely encompasses more than just the farmer, it’s the processors, it’s the marketers, it’s the advertisers and everyone in between.
Troy Jr./Sr. High School Principal Dan Brenner and FFA Advisor Brooke Ostrander honored Trojan alumni award winners as well, congratulating them on not only their own achievement but the positive representation they’ve served as for their Alma Mater.
“In Troy we are lucky to have a strong agricultural education programs, which teach students about the agriculture industry, which drives our community, county, state, and nation,” Brenner stated. “It is important to note that Corey Davis and Courtney Wilcox are great ambassadors for our district, and we are truly proud of them and their extraordinary accomplishment.”
“Earning this award is something for not only these two to be proud of themselves for but for the FFA chapter and community to be proud of them for,” Ostrander added. “They have worked extremely hard through their years in FFA and this award proves it. Less than 1% of all FFA members earn this and to be part of that few is incredible.”
Ostrander stated that being honored with the American FFA Degree shows the “dedication, work ethic and career ready skills” of Davis and Wilcox and “gives younger FFA members role models to look up to” as well as represents the district well.
“Since I had joined FFA I had always admired the members who received their American Degree,” Wilcox remembered. “As a new member in FFA the list of requirements seemed impossible...it’s such a rewarding feeling knowing you worked so hard to receive such a high degree that less than 1% of FFA members receive.”
“I would encourage any younger member to work toward their FFA American Degree (because) not only do you put on the blue and gold one last time, but the feeling of fulfillment you receive after years of hard work to achieve this degree,” she said.
Wilcox stated that she too has gleaned many lessons that will serve her well outside the classroom from her time in FFA including the ability to “better communicate the importance of agriculture,” complete research and data entry, work effectively, use good environmental practices and more.
“I feel FFA classes should be required in schools to teach students these skills and to help everyone become closer to agriculture. There are so many benefits and opportunities in the FFA organization that allow active members to prosper in life,” she continued. “Not only can I now say I earned the FFA American Degree but it’s a conversation piece about FFA and the importance of agriculture. I’m so thankful to have had the opportunity to work toward and receive my FFA American Degree with the support of so many people.”
Davis agreed that he is happy to have finally earned the degree and added his excitement for doing so in the same year as another Trojan alumni.
“Earning this award means a lot to me. There isn’t a recipient every year for it and this year Troy was fortunate enough to have two,” he commented. “It’s a great honor and it is something that people will remember.”
Davis shared that he worked on his family farm, a local dairy farm and a large dairy near his college to earn his American Degree and joined other recipients in recommending other students to strive for the honor.
“I think others in FFA should strive for their American Degree because not only is it the highest achievement you can get, but it also kind of sets you apart from the rest because you went above and beyond to work for it,” he said.
Davis echoed Wilcox and Cole’s experiences of developing life skills through FFA, saying he learned to keep financial and other records and learned “a ton of responsibility and leadership.”
“I think FFA is super important in schools and should stick around as long as possible. It lets kids work together and it allows them to meet so many people and make so many connections that they otherwise wouldn’t have,” Davis continued. “FFA also lets you explore different aspects of agriculture and gives you a glimpse of what could possibly be a future career for you. This program gives kids responsibility and tasks to complete (and) stay ahead of and it definitely allows you to create goals for yourself with a huge sense of self satisfaction when you finally meet them.”
The recipient’s official American FFA Degrees will be awarded at the National FFA Convention in October.
