TOWANDA TOWNSHIP — Three Bradford County residents allegedly broke into and stole multiple items from a residence in Towanda Township.
George Samuel Bump, 22; Telisa Marie Bump, 34, and Richard Thomas Lane, 28, are accused of burglarizing a home on Route 220, according to court documents. On Monday, Aug. 28, Pennsylvania State Police responded to the residence around 11:06 a.m. The burglars used a credit card to open a locked door. They proceeded to steal multiple items that included jewelry, a crossbow, a helmet, $600 in cash, a diamond ring, glass bottles and two Bluetooth speakers. The total value of the stolen items was around $16,000.
Around 9 p.m. on Monday, George Bump went to the burglarized residence and returned half of the stolen goods, police said. He told the owner that he committed the burglary with Lane and Telisa Bump. The next day, he confessed to the burglary at state police’s Towanda station.
Lane and Telisa Bump were arrested around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, according to court documents. During a search of Lane, police found the victim’s debit card in his pants pocket. Lane admitted to participating in the burglary and “also had a pair of Adidas sneakers.” He was also in possession of diamond earrings that were stolen from the Route 220 residence. The stolen earrings were returned to its owner.
All three were remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $100,000 each. George Bump had his bail reduced to $20,000 due to court’s discretion, court documents show.
They each face felony charges that include burglary, criminal trespass and theft by unlawful taking of movable property. Their preliminary hearings are scheduled for Sept. 13 at 9 a.m. before Judge Todd Carr in Towanda.
