TOWANDA TOWNSHIP — Three Bradford County residents allegedly broke into and stole multiple items from a residence in Towanda Township.

George Samuel Bump, 22; Telisa Marie Bump, 34, and Richard Thomas Lane, 28, are accused of burglarizing a home on Route 220, according to court documents. On Monday, Aug. 28, Pennsylvania State Police responded to the residence around 11:06 a.m. The burglars used a credit card to open a locked door. They proceeded to steal multiple items that included jewelry, a crossbow, a helmet, $600 in cash, a diamond ring, glass bottles and two Bluetooth speakers. The total value of the stolen items was around $16,000.

