Three decades and $1 million; Christmas is for Kids continues to make the season "merry and bright"

SAYRE — Piles of toys grew high on South Elmer Street in Sayre Saturday morning as the 33rd annual Christmas is for Kids brought the community out once again to showcase goodwill to men.
Christmas is for Kids, a “cash and toy drive” operated by Choice 102 united students council members, Salvation Army representatives, Santa and area residents outside the Sayre Theatre from 9 a.m. until noon on Saturday as it once again collected items to “make the season bright” for families that may not be able to otherwise afford traditional Christmas celebrations.
Choice 102 Owner Chuck Carver stated that over its three decades of existence Christmas is For Kids, with the help of Scholarship Challenge, another Choice 102 event, has donated over $1 million to Bradford County families and once even saw $70,000 raised in three hours.
Carver credited the community with banding together to make the event possible and aid in ensuring area children have gifts to look forward to opening on Christmas morning.
“This is a community thing, it’s not a radio thing,” he said. “As it grows people just come and contribute.”
Carver told that it especially warms his heart to be able to see families that were recipients of Christmas is for Kids presents in the past overcome financial hardship, “get back on their feet” and donate back into the program as he has witnessed before.
Carver praised community members for becoming part of the annual event without even being asked and explained that Harlan Rowe Middle School Student Council “took it upon themselves” and began assisting with Christmas is for Kids 20 years ago and have helped be the “muscle” of the program ever since through helping to load and unload toys from trucks and at times even rolling 40 bikes down the street to the Salvation Army of Sayre.
“(It) shows the kids what giving back is and what the need is,” Carver stated, noting that while many of the students already know there is families in need in the community volunteering with Christmas is for Kids gives them a “first hand look at what Christmas is.”
