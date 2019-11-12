Three dogs found in deplorable conditions leads to investigation

The Pennsylvania State Police were notified on Nov. 2 of a residence with three dogs being kept outside in “deplorable” conditions on Hoblet Road in Smithfield Township.
According to the release report, the dogs were reported to be in poor health without food, clean water or proper shelter. The dogs were found confined in crates covered in feces and were left outdoors in temperatures below freezing. Attempts to find the owner at that time were unsuccessful. The animals were transported to the Bradford County Humane Society where they received medical attention. A 36-year-old Jodie Simons of Ulster was arrested in relation to the incident and the investigation is ongoing, according to the police.
