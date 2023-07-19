The Pennsylvania State Police recently conducted Operation Safe Screen, which involved multiple law enforcement agencies working together to locate child predators on the internet.
According to a press release from the PSP, "The main objectives of Operation Safe Screen included undercover online chatting with child sexual predators and coordinating an in-person meeting, locating possessors of child sexual abuse material files, and locating absconders of Megan's Law registration requirements."
Alleged perpetrators arrested in Bradford County include:
- Lucas Sibly, 25, arrested on May 11. Sibly was charged with 27 counts of possession of child pornography, as well as criminal use of a communication facility.
- Jay Holloway, 35, arrested on May 17. Halloway was charged with 100 counts of possession of child pornography, as well as criminal use of a communication facility.
- James Maxwell, 55, arrested on May 17. Maxwell was charged with dissemination of child pornography, 22 counts of possession of child pornography, as well as criminal use of a communication facility.
The operation was conducted from April to June of this year. The following agencies took part in this operation:
- Pennsylvania State Police Troops P, R, and N
- PSP NECCU and SECCU
- FBI - Williamsport
- Kingston Township Police Department
- Hazleton City Police Department
- West Hazleton Borough Police Department
- Lackawanna County Detective's Office
- Luzerne County Detective's Office
- Lycoming County Detective's Office
- Wayne County Detective's Office
- Philadelphia HSI
- and the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office.
The Pennsylvania State Police thanked the participating departments for their assistance throughout these investigations.
Other alleged offenders arrested as a result of Operation Safe Screen include:
- Daniel Gonzales, born April 12, 1980, arrested in Lackawanna County. Gonzales was charged with 110 counts of possession of child pornography, dissemination of child pornography, as well as criminal use of a communication facility.
- Matthew Egbert, born May 23, 1977, arrested in Lehigh County. Egbert was charged with 20 counts of possession of child pornography, manufacturing child pornography, as well as criminal use of a communication facility.
- Faiz Waiguchu, born July 14, 2000, arrested in Monroe County. Waiguchu was charged with 35 counts of possession of child pornography, as well as criminal use of a communication facility.
- Brett Scranta, born July 7, 1998, arrested in Wyoming County. Scranta was charged with nine counts of possession of child pornography, as well as criminal use of a communication facility.
- Andrew Neafie, born March 26, 1969, arrested in Luzerne County. Neafie was charged with eight counts of dissemination of child pornography, 1,000 counts of possession of child pornography, as well as two counts of criminal use of a communication facility.
- Nicholas Counterman, born Nov. 7, 1997, arrested in Wayne County. Counterman was charged with possession of child pornography, as well as criminal use of a communication facility.
- Damian Kavalkovich, born Nov. 1, 2002, arrested in Wayne County. Kavalkovich was charged with dissemination of child pornography, possession of child pornography, as well as criminal use of a communication facility.
- Jahzier Fuller, born March 15, 2004, arrested in Northampton County. Fuller was charged with 69 counts of dissemination of child pornography, 69 counts of possession of child pornography, as well as criminal use of a communication facility.
- Logan McCracken, born March 7, 1988, arrested in Northumberland County. McCracken was charged with dissemination of child pornography, possession of child pornography, as well as criminal use of a communication facility.
- Barry Hartman, born Oct. 26, 1963, arrested in Columbia County. Hartman was charged with dissemination of child pornography, two counts of possession of child pornography, as well as criminal use of a communication facility.
- Patrick Lange, born Jan. 8, 1995, arrested in Lackawanna County. Lange was charged with two counts of possession of child pornography, as well as criminal use of a communication facility.
- Robert Steinbacher, born Feb. 20, 1938, arrested on June 8 in Lycoming County. Steinbacher was charged with 100 counts of possession of child pornography.
- Brendan Stepp, born May 19, 1998, arrested in Northumberland County. Stepp was charged with three counts of dissemination of child pornography and four counts of possession of child pornography.
- James Torbik, May 4, 1977, arrested in Luzerne County. Torbik was charged with dissemination of child pornography, three counts of possession of child pornography, as well as criminal use of a communication facility.
- Nyiem Bibbs, born Nov. 23, 2000, arrested in Luzerne County. Bibbs was charged with statutory sexual assault and corruption of minors.
- Bruce Myers, born Dec. 24, 1962, arrested in Luzerne County. Myers was charged with two counts of possession of child pornography, four counts of endangering the welfare of children, four counts of recklessly endangering another person, as well as criminal use of a communication facility.
- Cheryl Myers, born Jan. 20, 1966, arrested in Luzerne County. Myers was charged with four counts of endangering the welfare of children and four counts of recklessly endangering another person.
- Joseph Dowd, born Aug. 13, 1976, arrested in Luzerne County. Dowd was charged with 27 counts of possession of child pornography, as well as criminal use of a communication facility.
- James Casher, born Aug. 14, 1984, arrested in Tioga County and charged with possession of child pornography, enticement, and receipt of child pornography (indictment).
Four juveniles, not listed above, were also arrested as a result of Operation Safe Screen.
