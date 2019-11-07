Three local judges earn recertification

Three local judges have completed a week-long program to update their legal knowledge and management techniques “to fairly adjudicate cases and effectively supervise a district court office,” according to the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts.
Magisterial district judges Jonathan Wilcox and Todd Carr, along with Senior Magisterial District Judge Timothy Clark, were re-certified to serve as members of Pennsylvania’s Unified Judicial System following the recent educational program in Harrisburg.
These required classes are conducted by the Minor Judiciary Education Board and the AOPC. About 50 judges attend one of 13 classes during each academic year.
