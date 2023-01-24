Three Bradford County non-profits have been nominated to Upstate Shredding’s Southern Tier Tuesdays campaign: Animal Care Sanctuary, Bradford County Regional Arts Council, and Helping Hands Food Pantry.
According to it’s website, Southern Tier Tuesdays’ mission is to “advance community programming that promotes the needs, interests, education, and safety of the area’s population in the counties of the Binghamton, NY Designated Market Area and adjacent counties.”
Those counties include Broome, Tioga, Chenango, Delaware, Otsego, and Tompkins in New York, as well as Susquehanna and Bradford in Pennsylvania. Southern Tier Tuesdays rewards a $2,000 grant to a local non-profit every Tuesday, based on popular vote.
Non-profits are nominated by the public, and then each month a committee narrows down the nominations to a selection of 12 programs and organizations. The four or five (depending on the number of Tuesdays in the following month) non-profits that get the most votes win one of the grants.
Voting for this month opened at noon on Sunday, Jan. 22 and will continue until noon on Thursday, Jan. 26. A complete list of finalists in contention for February’s grants includes:
- Animal Care Sanctuary — East Smithfield, Pa.
- Bradford County Regional Arts Council — Towanda, Pa.
- Helping Hands Food Pantry — Wyalusing, Pa.
- 4TownsForward — Afton, Bainbridge, Sidney, and Unadilla, N.Y.
- VINES Office -Farm Share — Binghamton, N.Y.
- Community Arts Network of Oneonta (CANO) — Oneonta, N.Y.
- American Foundation for Suicide Prevention — Greater Central NY Chapter- Broome County Out of Darkness Walk — Binghamton, N.Y.
- Good Shepherd Communities Foundations — Endwell, N.Y.
- The Monday Evening Music Club — Norwich, N.Y.
- JC Cub Scout Pack 100 — Johnson City, N.Y.
- Woodrow Wilson Elementary School- Eagles Nest — Binghamton, N.Y.
- The Place — Norwich, N.Y.
Southern Tier Tuesdays was started by owner of Upstate Shredding Adam Weitsman, along with his daughter, Clover. To learn more about Southern Tier Tuesdays, vote, or nominate your favorite non-profit for next month’s consideration, visit southerntiertuesdays.com.
