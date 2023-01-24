Three Bradford County non-profits have been nominated to Upstate Shredding’s Southern Tier Tuesdays campaign: Animal Care Sanctuary, Bradford County Regional Arts Council, and Helping Hands Food Pantry.

According to it’s website, Southern Tier Tuesdays’ mission is to “advance community programming that promotes the needs, interests, education, and safety of the area’s population in the counties of the Binghamton, NY Designated Market Area and adjacent counties.”