Bradford County now has three more confirmed COVID-19 cases as reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health Saturday, bringing the total to date to 68.
The county has had 14 confirmed cases this week alone, beginning with a six-case spike reported Monday. As more people get tested, negative results continue climbing has well. The county currently has 4,720 negative tests, according to the Department of Health. Meanwhile, there continues to be no new probable cases or deaths.
Statewide, the Department of Health reported 1,054 additional positive COVID-19 cases and 13 new deaths. Officials noted that 157,974 people have been tested over the past week.
