Three more COVID-19 cases announced in Troy School District

TROY — Troy Area School District has reported three positive cases of COVID-19 within district members since Oct. 17, but will continue to offer both face-to-face and virtual learning opportunities for students.
In a post on the Troy Area School District’s Facebook page on October 18 Troy Superintendent Eric Stair stated that the district was notified on October 17 that both a W.R. Croman student and Troy Area School District staff member had been diagnosed with COVID-19.
Stair stated that the student is “doing fine.”
The Superintendent made another post to the district’s Facebook page on October 19 notifying the public that a Troy High School student has tested positive for COVID-19.
Stair said that the last day this student attended school was Tuesday, Oct. 13.
According to Stair, the Pennsylvania Department of Health has been notified about all cases, that pandemic protocols are being followed, those who may have come in contact with the affected parties have been notified and that the district has “decided to provide remote learning to all close contacts” of those who have been diagnosed with COVID-19.
“Our goal is to provide in-person learning for the rest of the students within our district, while taking the necessary steps to ensure everyone’s health and safety. We will still be providing transportation to our NTCC students even during our school-wide remote learning day on Friday, Oct. 23,” Stair relayed.
“Please know that protocols are in place to keep all students and staff as safe as possible. Our facilities are cleaned daily, including high touch and high traffic areas. We ask that parents continue to screen children daily before coming to school and keep them home if they are sick,” he continued.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.