Three new COVID-19 deaths and increasing cases in Bradford County

During the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s press conference on Monday morning, the Secretary of Health, Dr. Rachel Levine, reported an overall two-day total of 3,073 additional positive cases of COVID-19. This brought the statewide total to 195,695.
Levine urged Pennsylvanians to get the COVID Alert PA app, which will help the DOH with the contact-tracing process using Bluetooth.
She thanked the Pennsylvania National Guard for its efforts in containing COVID-19 and help with testing facilities. Levine said that their assistance is crucial as we approach the winter months.
“We will need our federal partners to extend the funding that we have and to ensure that we have additional Cares Act funding so we can continue to use these programs as essential resources,” she said.
Levine noted that the state will also need the federal government and the POTUS to authorize the Title 32 assignment for the PA National Guard through the third wave of the pandemic.
According to Levine’s report, 30 counties currently have a percent positivity rate above 5%.
Bradford County saw three new deaths and 21 new cases over the weekend. According to the DOH’s latest update, the county has 609 cases to date, as well as 14 deaths.
There is no information available on the deaths at this time.
Three of the new cases are represented by staff members at the Bradford County Manor.
As of Monday, the manor reported 58 residents who have recovered from COVID-19. Administrator Jim Shadduck said that the last positive case among residents was on Oct. 21.
