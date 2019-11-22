BURLINGTON — Three Bradford County individuals were injured last week in a multiple vehicle collision on Route 6 in Burlington, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
Police records state that a 2018 GMC Sierra driven by Brandon M. Cassellbury, 30 of Towanda was traveling East on Route 6 317 feet west of the road’s intersection with Covered Bridge Road on Nov. 14 when it left the roadway and entered the eastbound shoulder “for reasons still under investigation” at 7:31 a.m.
Police documents show that Cassellbury then “over-corrected” and the Sierra re-entered the roadway and crossed into the opposite lane, striking a 2012 Toyota Venza driven by Tina L. Burke, 37 of Towanda head on.
Cassellbury and Burke were both air-lifted to Robert Packer Hospital for “suspected serious trauma” while Kegan C. Valenzuela, 22 of Wysox, who was a passenger of Cassellbury, was taken to Robert Packer Hospital as well via Memorial Hospital EMS with “suspected minor injuries,” according to a Pennsylvania State Police Public Information Release Report.
Police records state that traffic on Route 6 was detoured for seven hours that day while the crash was reconstructed and that “more information will become available pending a completed investigation.”
