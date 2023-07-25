TOWANDA — State and county authorities have arrested three Towanda residents for alleged drug sales in the borough and surrounding area.
The Bradford County Drug Task Force and Pennsylvania State Police Vice and Narcotics Unit led an ongoing investigation into illegal drug activity, according to court documents.
Steven William Gonzalez, 53, allegedly sold methamphetamine to a confidential informant, police said. In June, police met with the informant who stated that they could purchase methamphetamine from Gonzalez. Bradford County detectives provided pre-recorded money to the informant for the purchase. Police listened in on a phone call that the informant made to Gonzalez to set up the drug deal.
Detectives surveilled the informant traveling to William Street, exit their vehicle and enter Gonzalez’s vehicle on the street. The informant eventually exited it and drove away in their own vehicle to a pre-arranged location while under constant surveillance. At the location, the informant handed police “a translucent green zip lock bag containing the suspected methamphetamine they purchased from Gonzalez,” court documents show.
Authorities later obtained and executed a search warrant on Gonzalez’s residence on William Street around 8:50 a.m. on July 19.
Patricia Ann Martinet, 47, was arrested on the porch of the Williams Street residence during the warrant’s execution, according to state police. She had thrown a marijuana cigarette onto the sidewalk at the time.
During the search, police found “large quantities of suspected marijuana were discovered in multiple different packages,” according to court documents. “Multiple foil/plastic baggies, consistent with packaging marijuana were also discovered at the residence.” Martinet told police that one pound of marijuana in the living room belonged to her.
Stacey Marie Terry, 40, is also accused of selling illegal drugs, police said. An undercover officer sent her a text message requesting “a purchase of five 30 mg Percocet pills” on July 18. Around 12:30 p.m., Terry and the officer met at the Colonial Plaza parking lot on Reuter Boulevard in North Towanda. She entered the officer’s vehicle and handed them five Percocet pills. The officer handed her pre-recorded money in exchange.
Gonzalez was remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $50,000 before posting bail on July 20. Terry was remanded to the county jail on $25,000.
Gonzalez and Terry each faces charges of felony manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, felony criminal use of communication facility and misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered. Gonzalez faces an additional charge of misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Both have preliminary hearings scheduled for 9:15 a.m. on Aug. 2 before Judge Todd Carr.
Martinet faces charges of felony manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia. She was remanded to the county jail on $25,000 before posting bail on July 20. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 2 before Judge Carr.
