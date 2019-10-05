WYSOX — For 21 years Wysox EMS has put on a haunted house that the whole community has come to enjoy.
This year appears no different as locals lined up to get a chance to walk through the spooky corridors lined with cobwebs and frights galore.
According to event coordinator Mary Sturdevant, this year starts with two weeks of no scare fun nights with no strobe lights for children and those who need reduced stimulation.
“I worked in behavioral mental health for close to 18 years,” said Sturdevant. “I took that and decided a few years ago to start expanding. We made some revisions in there, made it more handicap accessible and sensory friendly. It grew so much that this year we decided to break those out on their own nights.”
The event was getting busy before the doors even opened, according to Sturdevant.
“I absolutely love it,” stated Sturdevant. “Everyone has a great time. I think those that come to tour the haunted house feel that.”
A food truck, free kids’ craft table, representatives from scouts, and more were available for those who came on Friday.
The full scare fright night events will begin the week of Oct. 21 and will run through Nov. 2.
