Shown are photos of Main Street and 4th Street in Towanda after a thunderstorm swept through the area. Multiple instances of lightning damaging power lines were recorded with many in the Towanda and Monroeton areas left without power throughout Thursday evening.
featured
Thunderstorm knocks down trees, power lines, saturates Towanda (photos)
Coy Gobble
Staff Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Latest News
- BC-Transactions,Writethru
- Gardner tossed, streak ends at 9 as Yankees lose 8-2 to Jays
- BC-BKL--WNBA Glance
- Democrats use Iowa event to attack Trump — not each other
- Bills' 28-year-old rookie passes on rugby to give NFL a try
- BC-TV SportsWatch
- Johnson takes 1-shot lead over Spieth at Liberty National
- BC-GLF--Northern Trust Scores
Most Popular
-
Aug 9
-
Aug 10
-
Aug 10
-
Aug 10
-
Aug 11
-
Aug 12
-
Aug 12
-
Aug 12
-
Aug 12
-
Aug 13
-
Aug 13
-
Aug 13
-
Aug 13
-
Aug 13
-
Aug 13
-
Aug 13
-
Aug 14
-
Aug 14
-
Aug 15
-
Aug 16
-
Aug 16
-
Aug 16
Online Poll
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.