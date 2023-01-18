Tickets on sale for Guthrie Corning Hospital Valentine’s Ball

SAYRE – Tickets are on sale for Guthrie Corning Hospital’s 20th annual Valentine’s Ball. The event will take place on Saturday, Feb. 11 at the Corning Museum of Glass.
As a non-profit health care organization, Guthrie Corning Hospital relies on philanthropy to improve the health of its patients through nationally recognized clinical excellence and compassionate care. Proceeds from the Valentine’s Ball benefit the Guthrie Corning Cancer Center.
