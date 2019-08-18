Timm’s Memorial Golf Tournament sees its 10th year

WAVERLY — For 10 years Scott Mayers has held the Timm’s Memorial Golf Tournament to raise funds for suicide prevention.
Mayers started and organized the event in memory of his son Timm who took his life 11 years ago.
According to Mayers, the event the past 10 years has raised over $48,000 to benefit suicide prevention programs in Bradford County along with programs in Tioga, Chemung and Broome counties in New York.
25 teams equaling about 100 players total all showed up to golf at the tournament, according to Mayers.
“It feels great when you have good people come out and support a good cause,” said Mayers. “We have a great turnout. A lot of great people come out and help me raise money for a good cause.”
If anyone is struggling with suicidal thoughts, Mayers encourages to reach out to your local suicide prevention agencies.
“There are people out there for people who seek help to get the help they need,” said Mayers. Talk to people, don’t be afraid, don’t hide it. Also don’t be afraid to ask people if their thinking about suicide. It needs to be more talked about.”
Mayers stated that he also lost his best friend to suicide who had played in the golf tournament every year.
“There is help out there, you just need to reach out for it — don’t be afraid to,” he said.
