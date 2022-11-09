Tioga/Bradford Housing Authority attends conference, receives awards

Staff from the Tioga/Bradford Housing Authority attended the 2022 Annual Pennsylvania Association of Housing and Redevelopment Agencies (PAHRA) Conference in Skytop, Pa. from Oct. 16 to 19.
At the conference, the Housing Authority was one of only three agencies to be presented with a Housing and Redevelopment Insurance Exchange (HARIE) Safety Grant Award. This grant will be used for needed upgrades to security systems.
In addition, the Housing Authority received a Best Practices Award for “TBHRA Takes a Bite Out of Hunger,” which highlights the Authority’s partnership with the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank and the programs offered to tenants including Fresh Express, CSFP Senior Boxes, ElderShare, and the Power Pack Backpack Programs.
Considerations for the Best Practices Award were given to agencies who demonstrated innovative ideas or progressive programs or activities involved in improving resident lives and providing affordable housing.
