Tioga/Bradford Housing Authority attends conference, receives awards

Housing Authority staff pictured left to right: Sean Sember, executive director, Amy Walters, public housing program manager, Crystal Barnard, resident services program manager, Amanda Storrs, housing choice voucher program manager, Chris Grant, maintenance superintendent, and Brian Burket, public housing program manager.

 Photo Provided

Staff from the Tioga/Bradford Housing Authority attended the 2022 Annual Pennsylvania Association of Housing and Redevelopment Agencies (PAHRA) Conference in Skytop, Pa. from Oct. 16 to 19.

At the conference, the Housing Authority was one of only three agencies to be presented with a Housing and Redevelopment Insurance Exchange (HARIE) Safety Grant Award. This grant will be used for needed upgrades to security systems.