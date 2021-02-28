Tioga Central, Newark Valley victorious in first Scholarship Challenge qualifiers

The first two rounds of this year’s Scholarship Challenge are in the books. After the pair of qualifying rounds were held Saturday at the Sayre Theatre, the Tioga Central Tigers and Newark Valley Cardinals proved they had the knowledge to move on to the March 13 finals to compete for the Kwasnoski Cup and $3,000 in prize money.
However, it wasn’t without some tough competition.
Tioga Central, who defeated Elmira Notre Dame early on, won the morning qualifier over Athens Silver after Athens’ victory over Canton.
Jackie Bowen, who stepped in last minute so that Tioga could compete, felt privileged to represent them.
“You’re an incredible group of young men,” Bowen said. “They are just the nicest kids. I’ve only known them for two hours, but they work so well together. I’m so happy for them.”
Athens coach Ian Greer, who led the team alongside Lori Pruyne, thanked Carver and Choice 102 for bringing the students back for Scholarship Challenge.
“It was a blast,” Greer said. “We feel really fortunate the we have another go at it with our Athens Black team, but these guys (Athens Silver) were awesome. I couldn’t have asked for better.”
“I love this team – and the black team, too,” Pruyne added. “They’re just an amazing group of kids.”
In the afternoon qualifier, it was Newark Valley over Troy in the final after Newark Valley defeated Montrose and Troy defeated Wyalusing in the earlier round.
Like Greer, Troy coach Kelsey Herman was thankful for the opportunity for her students to compete.
“It was definitely a bright spot, especially with everything happening,” she said, before congratulating Newark Valley on their victory.
Speaking about their victory, Newark Valley coach Brittany Dougherty said they were confident coming into Saturday’s competition, even through they were a three-member team with two other team members quarantined.
“We were ready and we’re just so psyched to be here,” she said.
As runners up, both Athens Silver and Troy received $200.
Carver, the former owner of Choice Radio, returned to the podium for what he said was likely his final Scholarship Challenge appearance, although new owners Dave and Irene Radigan said he can come back anytime he wants. According to Carver, his return to the microphone Saturday came after the Radigans insisted he have one last performance.
To help ensure COVID-19 safety at the event, tables were cleaned before each team took their seats to compete. Each student was also separated by plexiglass dividers provided by the Athens Area School District. In addition, no audience was allowed inside of the theater.
With all the precautions in place, Carver said at one point during the broadcast, “I think the kids deserve to be on this stage today and we’re proud of you.”
Scholarship Challenge returns for two more qualifying rounds this upcoming Saturday featuring Athens Black, Sayre, Waverly, Spencer-Van Etten, Northeast Bradford, Towanda, Loyalsock, and North Rome Christian School. The rounds are scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. The finals will be held at noon on Saturday, March 13.
