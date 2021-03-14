SAYRE BOROUGH – The Tioga Central Tigers took home the Kwasnoski Cup and a $3,000 prize as the winners of the 41st annual Scholarship Challenge at the Sayre Theatre with Choice 102 on Saturday.
Tioga defeated the Loyalsock Lancers by 80 points after the second final qualifying rounds and the Waverly Wolverines finished with triple the score of the Newark Valley Cardinals at 80 to 240.
Radio co-owners and first-time hosts Dave and Irene Radigan congratulated Loyalsock for making it all the way to finals during their first time ever participating in Scholarship Challenge.
{span id=”docs-internal-guid-3b1d21ae-7fff-3ad7-50ef-ca474b53cc62”}{span}The listening audience knew they were in for an exciting final match between Tioga and Waverly since team captains Logan Cornell and Rachel Smith seemed to hit the buzzer for nearly every question.{/span}{/span}
Just before the final match, Dave related that Waverly had previously won the competition in 2002, 2006 and 2007, and Tioga Central had won back in 1981, 1982, 1987, and 1992.
Seemingly to commemorate the historic era of COVID-19, the first question of the final match which went to Waverly was how to spell the word vaccine.
Those who’ve listened in on the competition the past few weeks were on the edge of their seats when Tioga was leading by 40 points at the end of round 1 after seeing Waverly win their qualifying rounds by a landslide.
After Waverly incorrectly guessed bird flu as the avian-sounding itch disease that can be avoided by getting a varicella shot, Tioga swooped in with chicken pox and tied at an even 50-50 at the buzzer.
“(Chuck Carver) told me that when you get closer to finals, everything just gets more and more exciting but oh boy, I think he undersold it just a little bit,” Dave said.
Not long into round three, the teams were tied again at 90.
Waverly didn’t give up without a fight, locking in the final two questions, but it still wasn’t enough to edge over Tioga.
Tioga was victorious for the first time in over 30 years with a 20-point lead. Dave stated that if there had been more questions, the two teams would’ve been neck and neck all afternoon.
Newark Valley and Loyalsock joined the finalists on stage as they received a $500 check for third and fourth place.
“It was a really great experience and the team and I have been having a lot of fun, and they’re a really great team, they’re all amazing,” said Rachel Smith as the Waverly team was presented a plaque and a $1,500 check.
Dave then welcomed Dan and Marie Kwasnoski to the stage to share the backstory of the winning trophy known as the Kwasnoski cup.
“Our son, Daniel, passed away when he was 19. He was a member of a Scholarship Challenge team when he was about to be a high school graduate, graduating in 1984. After his passing, Chuck asked if we would be willing to allow him to use his name,” Marie said.
She related that she and Dan were happy to be there to present the winning trophy especially since they weren’t able to last year due to COVID-19.
The competition was held over three weekend matches rather than the typical five this year, and there were 15 teams including the two from Athens rather than the typical 25, according to Dave.
Rather than just presenting the awards to the team captain, Dave had all four Tioga Central team members stand in front of the podium to receive the Kwasnoski cup, plaque, and giant $3,000 check.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.