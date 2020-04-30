Tioga County’s Legislative Chairwoman, Martha Sauerbrey, gathered the media together at the legislative conference room in Owego on Wednesday for the first of planned weekly press briefings scheduled to take place throughout the pandemic. For each meeting, to include Wednesday’s, Sauerbrey plans to bring in county experts to talk about the scope of their work to assist through this crisis.
For her first brief, Sauerbrey welcomed Kylie Holochak, senior public health educator and public information officer for Tioga County Public Health; LeeAnn Tinney, director of Economic Development and Planning; and Abbey Hendrickson, community development specialist for Economic Development and Planning.
As the well-represented briefing began, Sauerbrey reported that the majority of the 98 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Tioga County are connected to Elderwood in Waverly. The remaining cases, she noted, are spread throughout the county.
Sauerbrey also stated they [the county] are not going to release the location of the infected individuals.
As for other efforts, the county has been working to get masks out to the public during the pandemic, Sauerbrey explained, and social distancing remains in place.
“We’re turning a corner and are ready for the next phase of reopening,” said Sauerbrey.
Holochak, who spoke briefly from Public Health, stated that she didn’t know what things will look like when we get through this crisis, but urges residents to practice social distancing and wear masks; it helps protect others, she noted.
“Overall, we are seeing fewer cases, which means that social distancing is working,” said Holochak, adding, “We want folks to stay home until we receive notification by the state. Hang in there a bit longer.”
LeeAnn Tinney talked briefly about tools that have been put in place to help businesses throughout this difficult time. Various programs and help for small businesses can be found at https://www.sba.gov/page/coronavirus-covid-19-small-business-guidance-loan-resources.
As for reopening businesses, Tinney said they are taking steps to help small businesses reopen through the recent establishment of a Tioga County Economic Recovery Panel. The panel, according to Tinney, will develop guidance for reopening.
“In the meantime,” said Tinney, “We will also comply with state guidelines. Please continue to support local businesses.”
Abbey Hendrickson spoke next, and specifically about the COVID fund set up and funded by collaborators. All funds, according to Hendrickson, are directed to organizations providing COVID-19 relief to area residents.
Hendrickson also noted they are expediting the applications.
“We had applications on Monday, and they were paid by Friday,” said Hendrickson.
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tioga County Foundations Coalition quickly came together to establish the Tioga County Foundations Coalition Emergency Fund, a funder collaborative that will provide support for organizations that work with individuals and families most negatively affected by COVID-19. Tioga Opportunities, Inc. stepped forward to house the fund and is working with an Advisory Committee to review and expedite funds.
For more information on this particular fund, contact Abbey Hendrickson by calling (607) 687-8266 or by email to TCFC@co.tioga.ny.us.
For more Tioga County Resources, visit www.tiogacountyny.com/programs-agencies/covid19/ or call the county’s coronavirus hotline at (607) 687-8225.
