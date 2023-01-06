TIOGA COUNTY, N.Y. — On Jan. 3 at 3:28 p.m., Tioga County Sheriff’s Office responded to 2230 Day Hollow Road in the Town of Owego after receiving a call requesting to check the welfare of 78 year-old Phyllis L. Kvassay, who is the homeowner at that location.

Deputies located Ms. Kvassay, who was found to be deceased, as well as indicators of a disturbance. Deputies encountered Ms. Kvassay’s 33 year-old son James L. Kvassay inside of the residence and subsequently detained him.