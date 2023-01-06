TIOGA COUNTY, N.Y. — On Jan. 3 at 3:28 p.m., Tioga County Sheriff’s Office responded to 2230 Day Hollow Road in the Town of Owego after receiving a call requesting to check the welfare of 78 year-old Phyllis L. Kvassay, who is the homeowner at that location.
Deputies located Ms. Kvassay, who was found to be deceased, as well as indicators of a disturbance. Deputies encountered Ms. Kvassay’s 33 year-old son James L. Kvassay inside of the residence and subsequently detained him.
Following the preliminary investigation, on Jan. 4, the Sheriff’s Office arrested James L. Kvassay for Murder in the second degree, a class A1 felony. James Kvassay is alleged to have intentionally caused the death of his mother Phyllis Kvassay. James Kvassay was arraigned in Tioga County CAP Court by Justice Michele Bogart and remanded to the Tioga County Jail without bail.
The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the New York State Police, Campville EMS, the Tioga County District Attorney’s Office and the Tioga County Coroner’s Office. The investigation is still ongoing at this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.