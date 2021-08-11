Tioga County, New York is experiencing substantial community transmission of COVID-19, according to the Tioga County Department of Health
In a press release received on Tuesday, county officials reported that there has been 42 new COVID-19 infections in Tioga County in the last seven days, most of which are among those who are unvaccinated.
“According to the CDC, our county is now designated as an area with substantial community transmission of the COVID-19 virus,” the release stated. “In areas with substantial or high transmission of the virus, the CDC recommends everyone wear a mask in public indoor settings, including those who are fully vaccinated, and that all eligible people get vaccinated.”
While Tioga County followed New York State guidelines throughout the pandemic, they are now following CDC guidelines since New York state has not yet released updated guidelines. With this trend of new COVID-19 infections being seen both locally and nationally, they are encouraging everyone to follow CDC recommendations and continue practicing preventative measures to help minimize the spread, which include staying home if sick, practicing social distancing, washing hands, getting vaccinated, and wearing a mask in public indoor settings – regardless of vaccination status. They are also recommending cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects.
“We all have a personal responsibility to protect ourselves and to be mindful of vulnerable people in our community, especially children under 12 who are currently ineligible to get vaccinated,” officials said.
The increase of new COVID-19 infections is now leading to questions regarding the opening of schools in the fall, according to health officials. Last week, Dr. Howard Zucker, New York state commissioner of health, announced that schools and school districts should develop plans to open in-person in the fall as safely as possible. A preliminary meeting has already taken place between the county’s health department and all school superintendents in Tioga County.
“We all share a common goal to have the least disruptive school year as possible and maximize in-person learning days for our students. We will continuously work together with our school districts as the 2021 – 2022 school year approaches, and will provide support as students begin returning to the classroom,” the health department outlined in their release.
The department of health will continue to provide COVID-19 information and updates to their Facebook page, @Tioga County Public Health, and on their website, ph.tiogacountyny.gov.
