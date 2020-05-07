On Wednesday, and during Tioga County Legislative Chairwoman Martha Sauerbrey’s second in a series of COVID-19 press briefings, the message was clear, “Although we are apart, we are together in this.” These were Sauerbrey’s words that define the community’s resilience.
To date, Sauerbrey noted there are 107 coronavirus cases in Tioga County, New York, and 14 fatalities recorded. Thirty-four have recovered. Two-thirds of the cases have been tied to a local nursing home, Sauerbrey added, speaking specifically about Elderwood at Waverly.
On the state of health in Tioga County, Kylie Holochak, director of Public Health, addressed the media and began on a positive note, stating that they [Elderwood] had their first recovery. The other cases, she added, are among family members around the community.
With Governor Andrew Cuomo’s ‘New York On Pause’ set to end on May 15, there are requirements that have to be met in order for things to begin to open up. Holochak spoke on this as well.
One of the requirements, she noted, is that every 30 per 1,000 residents have to be tested each month, a requirement that has not been met in Tioga County.
Two testing sites have opened up, however, for individuals that are symptomatic or have the symptoms of COVID-19 such as a fever, cough, and/or trouble breathing, and particularly if the individual is over 70 or has a compromised immune system or underlying health condition; if the individual has had close contact with a person known to be positive with COVID-19; if an individual is subject to a precautionary or mandatory quarantine; or an individual employed as a healthcare worker, first responder, or other essential worker that directly interacts with the public while working.
One site is located at Binghamton University, and in front of the Events Center. The GPS address is 4400 Vestal Parkway East, Vestal, N.Y. 13850. That testing site is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Sunday. Pre-registration is required at coronavirus.health.ny.gov/covid-19-testing or by calling 1-888-364-3065.
Testing is also available at the Ithaca Mall (through Cayuga Medical Center). The GPS location is 40 Catherwood Rd., Ithaca, N.Y. 14850. That site is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Pre-register at cayugahealthsystem.org or by calling (607) 319-5708.
Holochak noted later in the press briefing that the state selected areas of higher density, or population, for the testing sites. She also reminds everyone, “Remember, the virus is still present; please know we are here for you.”
Megan Griffiths, agricultural economic development specialist for Tioga County, spoke briefly about Tuesday’s milk and dairy giveaway at the end of the cattle barn on the Tioga County Fairgrounds, and also spoke about other programs that have become available to farmers.
The event on Tuesday, according to Griffiths, offered 1,500 cups of yogurt and gave out close to 4,000 gallons of milk; 1,094 gallons were earmarked for the schools and pantries.
The food giveaway was courtesy of the Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District, Tioga County Farm Bureau and the Tioga County Agriculture Resource Group, Cornell Cooperative Extension, the Fair Board, Tioga State Bank, Tioga Opportunities, the Sheriff’s Department, Dairy Farmers of America, Chobani, and Cabot Creamery Cooperative.
The event was a success that is also reflective of the difficulties many are facing during these uncertain times.
Talked about as well was the reopening of the economy. LeeAnn Tinney, director of Economic Development and Planning for Tioga County stated, “We’re going from surviving to reviving.”
She noted that some of the changes might be long-term, regarding the economy and the directives coming out of New York for reopening.
“Changes may be long term, even beyond the finish line,” said Tinney.
She explained that a four phase plan includes manufacturing, construction, and select retail as part of Phase I; Phase 2 would allow the opening of services such as financial and real estate; Phase 3 would include restaurants and hotels; and Phase 4 would include recreation, education, and more.
Tinney noted that some of the businesses are already making adaptations that will meet the guidelines at the time of reopening.
Tinney reminds residents to visit https://www.tiogacountyny.com/programs-agencies/covid19/, where they can find business resources at the site.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.