TIOGA COUNTY, PA. – A 28-year-old man faces criminal homicide and other charges for the death of his estranged father in Sullivan Township, Tioga County, Pa. on Saturday, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
Zackery McCoon allegedly called emergency services around 8:47 a.m. and told them that he shot his father, Trevor McCoon, 49, who entered his Route 6 residence and charged at him, according to the police report.
Troopers stated that they arrived on scene within minutes of the call. They met McCoon as he was exiting the home and placed him into custody. Troopers tried to give aid to the victim, but he died as a result of his injuries.
McCoon was arraigned later that evening and is held with no bail.
No further details have been provided and the incident remains under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.