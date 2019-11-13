Tioga Point Museum Medal reinstated

After a hiatus of over 60 years, the Tioga Point Museum has reinitiated the award of the Tioga Point Museum Medal, and a long-time museum administrator was the first to receive it.
In 1925, William H. Perkins gave three $100 bonds to the Tioga Point Museum underwriting an award for the best piece of research by school children on Tioga Point and the Athens area. The first medal was awarded in June 1925 to Gladys A. Moore of the graduating class of the Athens High School. Museum records indicate it was last awarded in the 1958.
The medal was designed by Sally James Farnham, the niece of Williams Perkins, who precipitated her involvement in the making of the medal. Farnham had asked for materials from the museum’s collection to use in her design. “Three historical motives are here artistically intertwined to be perpetuated for the future generations,” reads a press release regarding the 2 1/2 inch diameter medal. The obverse depicts an Indian stone carving and the reverse an Indian arrowhead atop a topographical sketch of Tioga Point. Interestingly, Sally initials on the medal mistakenly read “TJF.” She gave the medal as a gift in the memory of her mother, a native of Athens. The Tioga Point Museum Medal is one of seven known medals created by Sally James Farnham.
In searching the museum collection, no copies of the medal were found. Letters from 1925 indicate that the medals were purchased from the Medallic Art & Mint Company, which has since been purchased by Medalcraft Mint in Green Bay Wisconsin. The museum contacted Medalcraft Mint and after initially indicating they could not find copies of the medal or dies, the museum was informed they had found the original dies created in 1925. The museum has since purchased 20 bronze medals, which will awarded by the board of directors of the Tioga Point Museum to students, individuals, or organizations that show excellence in research.
For the first time in over 60 years, the medal has once again been awarded by the museum board. The board was pleased to present the newly cast medal to Madeline “Maddie” Opalenik. Opalenik has served as the museum administrator for over 10 years, openly welcoming children, patrons and researchers to the museum. Opalenik has been instrumental in helping to guide the museum through several transitions and has performed exhaustive research on items in the museum collection. Her efforts working together with museum volunteers has helped to clarify and correct much of the documentation on the museum collection.
