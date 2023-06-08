HARRISBURG – State officials are offering some health recommendations for people to better protect themselves against the smoke and haze from the Canadian wildfires that has made its way across the commonwealth.
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection declared a Code Red Air Quality Action Day for the state due fine particulate matter on Wednesday. The wildfires has caused an increase of the average concentrations of fine particulate matter in the air.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) has provided tips for people to follow to avoid the smoky conditions.
“Many of us really enjoy spending time outside, however, while the smoke from Canadian wildfires is affecting our air quality, we need to consider moving physical activities indoors or rescheduling them,” said Acting Health Secretary Debra Bogen. “For the next day or two, I encourage people to limit time outside, especially if you are sensitive to poor air quality.”
Residents can avoid strenuous outdoor activities or keep them short to steer clear of exposure. A healthy alternative is to move activities indoors.
To lower particle pollution indoors, avoid candles or smoke and have windows and doors closed. People can also use an air filter if they have one. Clean or replace Filters can be cleaned or replaced to ensure good quality.
The wildfire smoke can have a negative effect on people with conditions, such as heart disease, lung disease, asthma and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD).
People who may be at risk include older adults, pregnant women and people working outdoors. Children and teenagers can also be negatively effected due to their developing lungs that breathe in more air relative to their size.
Medical attention should be sought if someone experiences symptoms like trouble breathing or dizziness.
