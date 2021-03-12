TROY — Troy Intermediate School students and staff helped keep their community kind last week with a fundraiser that brought in over $3,000 to help local families battling pediatric cancer.
During the intermediate school’s bi-annual Kindness Week, students and staff are encouraged to “focus on positive character traits” and celebrate being kind to others through themed spirit days and community outreach, according to Trojan teacher Ellen Andrews.
In a press release, Andrews explained that as part of kindness week, TIS students and teachers collected money to donate to Kids Can’t Fight Cancer Alone, a local non-profit organization that helps families in Bradford, Tioga and Sullivan counties who have been impacted by pediatric cancers.
In total, TIS raised $3,566 to be given to Kids Can’t Fight Cancer Alone, including over $1,500 in coins alone.
“To me them just choosing KCFCA meant the world to me,” KCFCA founder Tracey Weldy commented.
Weldy stated that when she told other KCFCA board members that TIS had chosen the organization to benefit from the fundraiser they thought it was “awesome” and did not expect it to bring in as much funding as it did.
“These kids blew me away. I underestimated them and I am so proud of all of them,” she said. “They understand kids get sick and when kids get sick they want their mom and dad with them. Mom and dad can’t be there if they need to work to keep a roof over their head. I truly am just in awe of these kids.”
The school fundraiser quickly sparked acts of kindness in the Troy community as well, according to Weldy, who noted that a parent anonymously offered to fund pizza parties that had been promised to the homeroom classes that raised the most money and Joe Mignano, owner at Vinnie’s Pizza, chose to donate 8 of the 15 pizzas ordered.
“It’s a true blessing to be part of such a wonderful Troy Trojan family,” Troy Area School District Superintendent Dr. Eric Stair said when reflecting on the fundraiser. “We come together to support each other in times of need. Thanks to everyone for making this happen to support the fight against childhood cancer. I’m so proud of you and proud to be part of such a wonderful family.”
