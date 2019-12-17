Some local senior centers of the B/S/S/T Area Agency on Aging, Inc. helped to make the season a little merrier and brighter for some foster children and parents. The Gillett center donated baskets of baking goodies, the Canton center donated baskets of movies and snacks, and the Towanda center donated baskets of art and crafting supplies. These donations were given out at the annual Christmas party of Adelphoi Village, a company that works with children and families offering foster care and adoption services. B/S/S/T Area Agency on Aging thanked all of the center volunteers and participants who made this project possible, and all of the foster parents for the great work they do. 