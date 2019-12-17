Some local senior centers of the B/S/S/T Area Agency on Aging, Inc. helped to make the season a little merrier and brighter for some foster children and parents. The Gillett center donated baskets of baking goodies, the Canton center donated baskets of movies and snacks, and the Towanda center donated baskets of art and crafting supplies. These donations were given out at the annual Christmas party of Adelphoi Village, a company that works with children and families offering foster care and adoption services. B/S/S/T Area Agency on Aging thanked all of the center volunteers and participants who made this project possible, and all of the foster parents for the great work they do.
Latest News
- CareDash Collaborates With Binary Fountain to Add Patient Experience (PX) Scores to 500,000+ Doctor Profiles
- Pranksters charged after home, 2 cars covered in cheese
- Brain Balance Achievement Centers Across the Nation Are Becoming Board Certified Cognitive Centers
- 10 Things to Know for Today
- Today in History
- 'Tis the season of giving at some senior centers
- Larsen impeachment remembered
- Officials preparing for local 2020 homeless count
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Online Poll
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.