The Towanda Municipal Authority is getting ready to make permanent repairs to three water main crossings under the South Branch of Towanda Creek along Route 220 that were damaged in the August 2018 flood.
On Monday. Sikora Brothers Paving of Hunlock Creek was was hired with a bid of $300,170. The other two bids came from Vacri Construction of Binghamton at $493,000 and Bristol Excavating of Troy at $379,260.
According to TMA Manager Kyle Lane, the bids were opened at 2 p.m. on April 12 and reviewed by Eric Casanave with Stiffler McGraw before the award was made Monday.
In all, there had been four water main crossings that were damaged from the flood waters.
“We did one in-house at that time, which was behind the Maple Leaf,” Lane explained. “These last three we waited to have bid out. We just made the temporary repairs. … This will permanently put them deeper under the ground and out of the way of the flood waters, hopefully, forever.”
The work will be paid for through Federal Emergency Management Agency funding.
Under current Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection regulations, mains going under creeks are now required to have leak detection manholes, “so now we’re going to have three leak detection manholes on that line when we never even had valves on that line,” Lane said.
Lane and Towanda Water and Sewer Superintendent are considering the purchase of another insertion meter so they have data to try and find where they are losing water between the Monroe and New Albany areas.
“It’s just three more areas we’ll be able to test, Prior, we didn’t have access to the main like this to do,” Lane said.
Other flood assistance money is being targeted for nine locations where the creek had exposed the main, with plans to cover these areas with concrete and rip-rap for protection.
“We haven’t even walked out there with Eric to think about how we’re going to do it,” Lane said. “There isn’t a lot of engineering. The only engineering we’re really going to do is how to get equipment back there. That’s the hardest part.”
