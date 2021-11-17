TOWANDA BOROUGH — The Towanda Municipal Authority approved the bid for a major construction project coming to Monroe Borough at their meeting on Monday.
Continental Construction was awarded the project to replace about eight miles of lead pipes in the borough that will include the 130-year-old main line and the water lines to residents’ meters and basements.
PennVEST awarded $2.23 million in Water Infrastructure Fund Transfer Act funds to the TMA for the project, which will be released by mid-January, according to Eric A. Casanave, P.E. of Stiffler, McGraw, & Associates, Inc.
“This is a green light for awarding the project, he said. “All of the funding needs to fall in place and as soon as that happens then the construction can get started.”
Towanda Water & Sewer Superintendent Chad Strickland said that he’s excited to be another step closer to making the project happen and that Continental Construction is a good company for the job.
