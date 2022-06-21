TMA continues partnership with Keystone 10 Million Trees

TOWANDA — The Towanda Municipal Authority is continuing a partnership that will help to plant trees in the county in an effort to avoid erosion.
Towanda Borough Manager Lauren Egleston announced at Monday’s meeting that the municipal authority is working with The Keystone 10 Million Trees Partnership to plant around 400 trees at a well site in North Towanda.
According to Egleston, the TMA and the Bradford County Conservation District began working with the partnership last fall to stop erosion in the region.
“We have been busy planting [the trees] on the days that aren’t scorching hot,” she said. “We have about 60 trees left to plant.”
The Keystone 10 Million Trees Partnership seeks to help “Pennsylvania’s communities, economy, and ecology by planting 10 million trees throughout the Commonwealth,” according to the partnership’s website. “Trees clean our water, reduce erosion, increase property values, bolster our economy and stabilize our environment,” the website adds.
The partnership is part of the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, a conservation nonprofit dedicated to ending pollution in the Chesapeake Bay region, according to its website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.